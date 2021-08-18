Back-To-School Looks For Kids With Style Done Easy

Preppy, punk, sporty, casual…there are a lot of fun styles for kids to play with! Claire Saldaña with Style Done Easy showed Studio 512 cool looks for boys and girls for back-to-school. Looks for today’s segment are from Nordstrom (hyperlinks exist where items are still available):
Preppy
Girls: embroidery birds sweatshirt and Joe’s Jeans
Boys: giraffe button-down and khaki shorts
Punk
Girls: graphic tee and matching leggings with a denim jacket
Boys: printed button-down and orange bottoms
Sporty
Girls: tie-dye hoodie and rainbow heart sweatpants
Boys: printed tank and orange shorts with blue trim
Casual
Girls: sage jumpsuit
Boys: graphic tee and jacket and drawstring pants
Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.