Kids are back to classrooms for the first time en masse in a couple of years: here to help them feel their best as they strut the halls is Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy!

Claire is always interested in exploring local boutiques, and she found a great one for kids’ clothing: The Lemon Drop Children’s Shop on South Congress Avenue.

Daisies are in for girls (as are rainbows, bright colors and a whole lot of fun)! Lemon Drop does offer some more muted palettes, in case your kiddo is into neutrals.

Matching sets are still fashionable for both boys and girls, and they can create some fun mix-and-match moments! Beanies are also popular for both groups, with small embellishments to make each hat stand out.

Learn more about the boutique Claire used at LemonDropChildrensShop.com.

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.