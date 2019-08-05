Back-To-School Looks & Balancing Proportion With Greer Image Consulting

Style can be so tricky for busy moms as kids head back-to-school! You want to look polished, but you need to be active. Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting stopped by Studio 512 to tell us how to marry these two ideas.

Raquel says, “Running around in cute and comfortable clothes doesn’t have to mean resorting to athleisure!” Raquel shows us the perfect pant style to keep your look relaxed and polished, how to incorporate the right t-shirts that keep your look dressed up and down. Her finishing touch is to add a blazer over a casual look to for chic, put-together flair.

Raquel also took us back to school as adults with her “Styling 101” class, discussing two tricky concepts — balance and proportion — in what we wear.

Raquel says, “If you’re bored with your current look, it may not be because of what you’re wearing. It may be because of how you’re wearing the outfit.” Raquel shares how simple styling techniques can easily balance your style and make two pieces in outfit come together to make an eye-catching look.

To learn more about Raquel’s services, visit her online at www.greerimageconsulting, and follow her on social media for inspiration, www.instagram.com/raquelgreergordian.

Sponsored by Greer Image Consulting. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.