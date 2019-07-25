Back-To-School Health Tips With H-E-B

Summer is ending soon, and it will be time to head back to school! Steph recently stopped by H-E-B to learn about what immunizations the Pharmacy offers with Pharmacist Brian Fagan.

Brian says that Texas requires that kids be up-to-date with immunizations before enrolling in the next grade, because these shots can protect us from disease. He mentions that older kids also need immunizations. For example, kids will need a Meningitis shot to enroll in many colleges. At H-E-B Pharmacy, they have certified immunizers who can provide all your immunization needs. It’s quick and easy because there’s no need to make an appointment, and you can come during regular business hours. Brian says that people don’t think about these shots until they actually need them — so stop by now, before the crowds roll in!

H-E-B Pharmacy also has for Whooping Cough for new grandparents, or a Tetanus shot after you’ve stepped on a rusty nail. And stop by before winter, as they also offer Flu shots.

Brian says another couple of things to keep in mind for back-to-school is sleep, exercise and diet. A good night sleep is always important, as well as at least 30 minutes of exercise a day and a healthy diet, no matter if your child is heading off to preschool or college.

Steph then chatted with Veronica Moreno, H-E-B Healthy Living Manager, to tell us some healthy eating options for kids and families on the go. Veronica says that protein bars or protein drinks are good options. H-E-B’s Meal Simple meals also make for quick and convenient options for college students, and they are packed with fresh, quality ingredients.

From immunizations to healthy snacking and eating options for active students, H-E-B has you covered when it’s time to go back to school. Learn more at www.heb.com.

