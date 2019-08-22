Back To School Crafts With Adeina Anderson

School is back in session and Lifestyle Expert Adeina Anderson stopped by the studio to school us on some fun and easy DIY crafts that won’t break the bank!

Here’s what we made in today’s segment:

-After School Snack Pack (cost depends on snacks you put in it)

-Locker Survival Kit (cost depends on what you put in it, cost should be under $15)

-Chalkboard Jar Time Capsule (create for $2)

-Learning binder (create for $2)

-School Bus picture frame (create under $1)

For more information and ideas you can go to CreativeLifestyles.TV