Back to School Bash At Typhoon Texas Waterpark

Typhoon Texas Austin will host a Back-to-School Bash this weekend with fireworks at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and various activities during the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including:

Live music all day (deejays and live bands)

Face painter & balloon artist

Mermaid sightings

Photo ops with famous characters

Food and beverage specials

School Supply Drive (info on typhoontexas.com/austin)

The last day Typhoon Texas Austin will be open DAILY for the 2019 season is August 14th. The waterpark will be open select dates from Aug. 17-Sept. 22. Check their website calendar for park hours and dates of operation.

Typhoon Texas Austin is a 25-acre waterpark located at 18500 TX-130 North Service Road in Pflugerville. This Texas-themed waterpark is open May through September. Children and adults of all ages can enjoy relaxing and having fun on the park’s high-speed raft rides and tube slides, free-fall body slides, Texas-sized wavepool and winding lazy river. An island in the middle of the park features a splash pad with toddler slides for children ages 0 to 4 years and the Gully Washer, a four-story play structure with an 800-gallon water bucket, seven slides and more than 100 spray areas for children ages 3 to 10. For summer 2019 only, Typhoon Texas is proud to present the only surf simulator in the Austin area, the PFlowRider.

The Pflugerville waterpark offers a wide range of fresh food concepts at the park, such as hand-tossed pizzas with a vegetarian option, hamburgers and fresh-cut french fries, tater tots, hand-dipped chicken tenders, corn dogs, fajita tacos, Freak Shakes and two full-service bars. Visit typhoontexas.com for more information about special events, live music, cabana rentals, season passes and daily tickets.

BUY DISCOUNTED TICKETS ONLINE AT TYPHOONTEXAS.COM/AUSTIN:

Online tickets must be purchased at least one day in advance.