After two years live streaming from performers’ bedrooms, Austin Sketch Fest returns in-person for three nights of scripted comedy from Austin and beyond at Austin Scottish Rite Theater, September 29th – October 1st.

This year’s festival will feature nearly 20 acts from across the U.S., including headliners Mo

Collins (MADtv, Fear the Walking Dead, Parks and Recreation) and acclaimed comedy duo Girl

God (Netflix Is a Joke, The Eric Andre Show).

Austin Sketch Fest has been a comedy institution for 13 years. The event showcases the year’s

best live written comedy, and it has a history of bringing acts to Austin just before they get wide

mainstream recognition. Previous festivals have featured Tim Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Atsuko

Okatsuka, Meg Stalter, Ego Nwodim, Maggie Maye, James Adomian, Superego, Paul F.

Tompkins, Latino Comedy Project, Joe Wengert, Brent Weinbach, Master Pancake Theater,

Vanessa Gonzalez, Mary Jo Pehl, and many more groups from across the country (and world!)

Austin Sketch Fest is produced, booked, and organized by ColdTowne Theater. ColdTowne

Theater left its building on Airport Boulevard in 2020 after 15 years, but the community has been

putting on shows, classes and workshops in partnership with other spaces like Violet Crown

Clubhouse since June of 2021, as well as providing diversity, equity and inclusion training for

organizations like Jenni Kayne and Travis County Juvenile Probation Department.

Austin Sketch Fest is also supported in part by Austin Creative Alliance, the Cultural Arts

Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department, and Out of Bounds Comedy

Festival, with drink donations from Dripping Springs Vodka and Austin Beerworks.

The festival will take place at Austin Scottish Rite Theater (207 W 18th St). Tickets range from

$20 per show to $69 for an all-fest badge. For ticket information, visit atxsketchfest.com.