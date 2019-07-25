Baby Massage Techniques To Help With Relaxation

Baby Strokes will help you to increase your knowledge about the many benefits of massaging your baby and growing child. Infant / Child massage creates an opportunity for parents, babies and the growing child to bond and to build a long lasting relationship. Infant /Child massage can provide many physiological, psychological and emotional benefits to the Parent and Infant / Child.

Certified Infant Massage Instructor and Pediatric Massage Therapist, Melanie Wattles stopped by the studio to show us face and head massage massage techniques to help with sinus pressure, nasal congestion ( snuffles) and allergy symptoms. Her techniques can relax a baby so much, it may even put it to sleep.

Baby Strokes offers classes that can help you gain knowledge about infant massages and help build a long-lasting relationship between parent and child. Parents will learn specific massage strokes to help relieve colic, gas and teething pains in babies and learn about oils that are safe to use with babies and children.

Next class: July 31, 2019 at Precision Chiropractic. Monthly classes at Special Addition Maternity Boutique.Melanie offers private home and small group classes. Classes suitable for expectant parents and parents, grandparents and caregivers with newborns and growing babies.

To book a class or learn more information go to their website at https://www.babystrokes.com.

Baby Strokes Infant/Child Massage offers Gift Certificates for classes and custom gift baskets which make a unique Baby Shower or new parent gift. They even offer online classes and DVDs for purchase. Lots of ways to learn Infant Massage.