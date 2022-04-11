It was a busy weekend for the Studio 512 team! Rosie and Steph got to spend time together on Friday night: they ate (coconut curry and biryani, respectively) at Clay Pit for a delicious dinner and then saw Disney’s “The Lion King” at Bass Concert Hall! They were both moved by the show (and Stephanie was surrounded by people who cried, they loved the performance so much). “The Lion King” is still playing through April 24th; get tickets at TexasPerformingArts.org or Austin.Broadway.com.

Rosie celebrated her cousin’s fiancée on Saturday, who was visiting Austin for her bachelorette party. They brunched in the “greenhouse” room at Eberly, and Rosie highly suggests the Southern Style Benedict and the Monkey Bread! Make reservations for your next brunch, lunch or dinner at Eberly online.

Stephanie’s baby is now the size of a VHS tape, and about 2 pounds! She spent the weekend finding clothes that would stretch to fit her sweet growing belly. She found some pieces from Nordstrom, but she is still looking for options. Reach out to Studio512@kxan.com if you have suggestions!