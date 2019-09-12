B.I.G. Love Cancer Care’s Upcoming Toy Drive

In honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, B.I.G. Love Cancer Care is teaming up with The Musicians Woodshed, Avery Ranch Living and Life in the Ranch at Brushy Creek to host a Toy Drive benefiting local teen, Caroline Bindel, who is currently undergoing treatment.

Big Love Cancer Care’s Toy Drive is happening tonight at The Musicians Woodshed, located at North 9900 W Parmer Lane #A120 from 6:30-8:30 pm. For more information or to donate online you can go to www.biglovecancer.org. Also, make sure to give them a follow on social media @BigLoveCancerCare.