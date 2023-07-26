Meditation and Wisdom with Forbes 10 Global Humanitarian and Peacemaker

Join us for an experiential session awakening the sixth sense in an intimate evening of meditation and wisdom in presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, a world-renowned changemaker, spiritual leader and amongst the Forbes 10 Global Humanitarian and Peacemaker. Get in touch with what lies beyond the body, mind, senses, and dive into depth of your stillness. Don’t miss the healing platform created by a thousand people meditating at a single place and time at Hilton Austin, July 31st 7-9pm

The Art of Living Austin chapter has been offering the signature SKY Breath Meditation workshops for the past 25 years at UT Austin, schools, corporates, prisons, veterans and for the public. Scientific research in Stanford, Yale, Harvard, and UCLA on SKY Breath in over 100 independent studies has demonstrated marked and rapid improvements in anxiety, depression, stress, trauma and social connectedness. According to James Nestor, author of the New York Times bestselling book Breath, ““… [SKY] is the most powerful technique I’ve learned.” Participants share immediate benefits and experience core human values such as compassion, peace, joy and healing.

“I felt like it was a life-changing (SKY) program for me and before I changed my mind, I signed up that day. If I had waited until later to join, I would have missed out on a really great experience. The program gave me great information and techniques on how to overcome life’s stressful situations. I met some good friends that I still stay in contact with to this day” – Tiffany Guynes, Chef and Private Caterer, Austin, TX

“It was an exceptional course. I was very enlightened. It has helped me deal with being locked up in this place but also when I was free it helped me prevent violence from reoccurring in my life. Better sleep, slow to get mad, more of an introspective mind, more fulfilling deeper relationships.” – a prison program participant, Austin, TX

“An Amazing course to say the least. I found many things to learn and many things I have learned. Becoming more aware of self, body, and mind. Thank you!! “ – SKY Breath Meditation participant, Austin, TX

Experience how meditation can take you to a calm and centered mind and gain access to an unlimited storehouse of energy, empowering you to refresh and recharge every day. Gurudev shares wisdom and wit that distills life’s most complex issues into everyday truths. His words create a deep sense of peace and resonance that transcends the intellect and makes one smile.

Gurudev will lead a powerful meditation experience and guide us on a journey to access an inner source of joy and wonder. Even if you have never meditated, you will find yourself dropping into a deep state of stillness.

Event Name: Awaken your Sixth Sense, hosted by The Art of Living

Date/Time: July 31st, 7-9PM

Venue: Hilton (Grand Ballroom), 500 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78701

Tickets: http://tiny.cc/sixthsenseatx

About Art of Living Foundation

Operating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a nonprofit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 500 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change. Gurudev has inspired an unprecedented worldwide movement for a stress-free, violence-free society that has touched the lives of over 500 million people across 180 countries. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Gurudev firsthand. The experience will leave you inspired, uplifted, and forever changed.

Gurudev has created trauma-relief and meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners and survivors of disaster. He has also created numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals. Standing for the Gandhian principles of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 39 governmental awards, including the highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-four universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts. He has been an invited speaker at the United Nations, the European Parliament, the World Economic Forum, as well as universities such as Harvard, Stanford, Yale, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

This segment is paid for by The Art Of Living and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.