Avoid These Candy Mistakes This Halloween With Earn That Body

Kim Eagle of Earn That Body chatted with Studio 512 about candy mistakes to avoid this Halloween:

Do not buy candy until the night before — or, if possible the day of — Halloween. Temptation will just by lying around the house, and it’s easy to think “I’ll just have one” of those fun-size snacks! This doubles as a money-saving tip, as candy starts to go on sale in many stores by Halloween.

Do you hate sour things, or dislike caramel? Buy the candy you do not like to give out to kids. Kim says candy tends to be bought as as treats for the whole family, so buy what you wouldn’t snack on as another temptation-buster.

Do the candy round-up. Once your kids are home from trick-or-treating and they’ve counted out their treats, let them keep about 20 of their favorite snacks. Take the rest of it and donate. Kim says that a lot of dentists’ offices will do take your candy and re-route it for charity.

After Halloween, the holidays are here! It’s easy to pile on a couple of extra pounds in the comfort-eating season, and this year has already been harder than most on us. In order to get started with a healthier plan, Kim suggests:

Commit to no more eating out or ordering in during weekdays.

Try to slowly increase your workout times. Can you only get a workout in once this week? Next week make it twice, then three times, etc. Aim to work out for 30-45 minutes to maximize health benefits!

Eat 3 meals and 2 snacks each day. Skipping snacks or full meals will make you so hungry that you’ll end up binging on your next meal.

Add a veggie to every meal. Try to eat 2 fruits a day.

Save sweets and cocktails for the weekends. That way you’re getting 5 solid days of good nutrition in before some treats.

Earn That Body’s 2-Week Holiday Challenge is coming up in December to help people get their nutrition on track before the holidays hit and BUILD some fitness before the new year even starts. To learn more about Kim’s services and the upcoming challenge, check out her website at www.earnthatbody.com. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.