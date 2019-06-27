Avoid Foreclosure With Property Rescue USA

Foreclosure can be a scary term for families who could lose their homes. Eric Perdomo is a Loss Mitigation Expert and he stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about a process that may help.

“Your Property Rescue System” is a digital download of a webinar specifically designed for families who are about to lose their home to foreclosure within the next 35 days. Eric says, “After my parents bought their first home, two years later they lost it to foreclosure. I’ve witnessed first-hand the devastation of what something like this does to a family. The moving…changing schools…and worse, not having the resources to hire an attorney. After being in the real estate business, I realized how much of a problem this really is, and this issue needs more attention.”

Eric says this program is for the family that feels they have no hope. They might have minimal resources and need to use it wisely, and paying an attorney is not part of that budget. This is also for the family that is in a whirlwind of phone calls, emails, voicemails, letters and don’t know what to do. Eric says that Property Rescue USA is here to help, and you still have options to avoid foreclosure.

If you are wondering when you should reach out for help, Eric’s answer is, “Immediately! From the moment the family receives their first lis pendens, the clock has already started. There is a team of attorneys that are assigned with a mission to collect all past due balances plus legal fees or foreclose on the note. So it is imperative that people seek professional help to avoid that foreclosure on their credit report, and worst of all the damaging affects it has to the family unit.”

Property Rescue USA is also offering services to assist in the processing of a loan modifications (for those who want to keep their home), or short sales (for those who want to sell their property).

Learn more about what Property Rescue USA can do for you by going to www.getpropertyrescue.com, or by calling 1 (800) 215-0262.

