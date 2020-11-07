Avoid Buying Unwanted Gifts With M Robinson Fine Jewelers

People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. Shopping with intent and sincerity, our professionals ask the right questions to guide a blind consumer into the perfect sentimental heirloom.

How can M. Robinson help us avoid buying gifts that nobody wants?

Have you ever gotten an ugly sweater? If grandma only knew she never would have given that. Unused gifts can hurt and scare – let us guide you by asking the right question and ensure the recipient feels the sentiment as well as the urge to show it off with pride.

Aside from holiday shopping what’s good about M Robinson?

We love to have events and partner with the community – it’s not just about Christmas it is about life!!! Anniversaries, birthdays, Valentines, graduation – we celebrate life’s moments tangibly in precious metals for precious sentiments.

How do we know the difference of value and quality?

You get what you pay for. We are highline and carry heirloom quality merchandise to last decades and build a collection. We offer matching pieces for future events or collector brands Mikimoto pearls, Roberto Coin, & John Hardy. These are designers people collect as occasions justify. At M Robinson Fine Jewelers, we are here for you to make today and tomorrow special.

Today is also one of our favorite days – it’s Fine Jewelry Friday! Rosie and Steph are sporting pieces from John Hardy’s Chain and Dot Collections. Rosie is wearing the Chain Collection Spear Ring in silver and 18k gold with lava black sapphire, and a matching flex bracelet and bib necklace. Steph is wearing a combination of Dot Collection hammered drop earrings and a hammered multi-link necklace, as well as two Chain Collection flex bracelets in silver and 18k gold.

