Author Jordan Zucker’s Tips on Friendsgiving & Wine Pairings

Jordan Zucker, the author of “One Dish, Four Seasons” joined us on the show to prepare Ginger-Garlic Brussels Sprouts that are perfect for your Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving) celebration!

She stuck around to teach us 5 tips for pairing wine, music and food — all for the perfect night of entertainment.

Jordan is well known for her dinner parties and wrote a book to satisfy all of the requests she’s recieved through the years. She pairs great dishes, wines, and even gives album recommendations for anyone looking to entertain guests. Her book is a perfect addition to a home chef’s library or a great coffee table volume for music lovers.

For more information on her new book, visit www.onedishfourseasons.com.