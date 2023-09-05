Following a successful North American and Brazilian launch last year, Teatro Real – The Royal Opera of Madrid and Fever have teamed up again to bring Authentic Flamenco, the critically acclaimed invigorating traditional flamenco dance show, to more than 30 cities worldwide, including Austin this September for a limited time. The waitlist to buy tickets is now available. Those who sign up for the waitlist today will unlock access to purchase tickets before they are open to the public on July 26.

Presented by Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, and Teatro Real – The Royal Opera of Madrid, one of the most prestigious performing arts institutions in Europe, this captivating live dance performance will showcase the rich heritage of flamenco, a traditional Spanish artform in various cities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East throughout the year. Authentic Flamenco will take place at AFS Cinema in Austin beginning on September 12 and run through September 25.

“We are extremely excited to continue our partnership with Teatro Real – The Royal Opera of Madrid and share the tradition of flamenco with audiences across the globe,” said Ignacio Bachiller Ströhlein, Co-Founder and CEO at Fever. “As a Spanish-founded company, we are proud to champion these incredibly talented artists while reinforcing our commitment to making culture accessible for all.”

“Bringing such a genuine and unique art form to such different places is an achievement for the Teatro Real as a result of its commitment to cultural heritage. Promoting and developing such an ambitious project is a duty not only to the performing arts but also to audiences around the world,” said Ignacio García-Belenguer, CEO at Teatro Real.

During the 65-minute live presentation by SO-LA-NA Entertainment, a benchmark in creating and producing exclusive live performances, audiences will be delighted by an expression of raw passion and emotion, featuring award-winning Spanish artists Amador Rojas and Ángeles Gabaldón as dancers, Paco Iglesias on guitar, Diego Amador and Tomasa Peña as singers, and Luis Amador on percussion. More information on Authentic Flamenco is available on authenticflamencoshow.com

Information:

Authentic Flamenco presents Amador Rojas

Where: AFS Cinema 6259 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX 78752

Dates & Times: September 12 – September 25, various times

Tickets: Sign up for the waitlist here

Photos: Available here

Press Contact: press.authenticflamenco@feverup.com

About Fever:

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform which has helped millions of people discover the best experiences in their cities since 2014. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, and festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

About Teatro Real, the Royal Opera of Madrid: One of Spain’s most important cultural institutions, Teatro Real, the Royal Opera of Madrid, was founded by King Ferdinand VII over two hundred years ago. In 1990 the theater was closed for a technical and architectural make-over, which transformed it into a model performing arts building, with state of the art theatrical technology. In 1997 it was reopened with great ceremony by the Presidents of its Council, the King and Queen of Spain, and since then has become one of the most important operatic theaters in Europe, not only for its excellent artistic program and the quality of its Chorus and Orchestra, but also for the activities it organizes in conjunction with other Spanish cultural institutions. The Teatro Real’s ambitious education and training projects (including a project for disabled children) have coincided with a spectacular increase in young audiences. In recent years, it has also developed a fruitful dialogue with different musical genres. With “Authentic Flamenco” The Teatro Real is now very active in the dissemination of flamenco, with a regular season of shows in its “tablao” at the Ballroom. In May 2021, The Royal Opera of Madrid was awarded as World’s Best Opera Company at the International Opera Awards.