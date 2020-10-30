Austin’s Own Matthew McConaughey Launches Longbranch Bourbon

Steph and Rosie tried out Matthew McConaughey’s new Longbranch Bourbon and shared some tips on what to sip it with. Longbranch is a collaboration between Austin Native, Matthew McConaughey and Master Distiller Eddie Russell. Inspired by McConaughey’s Kentucky and Texas roots, this rare small-batch Kentucky bourbon is refined with Texas Mesquite and oak charcoals – a unique method that deepens the flavor and complexity of the whiskey.

The name is inspired by the friends that form the longest branches of our family trees.

The connections that McConaughey and the Russells have to both the great states of Texas and Kentucky were a major inspiration for this collaboration.

To create Longbranch’s signature flavor, McConaughey and Russell spent countless hours sharing notes, then, after two years of testing, perfected a proprietary process that combines two separate charcoal filtration methods to give Longbranch a smooth and full finish.

The first of the filtration process uses charcoal made from American White Oak and the second uses charcoal made from Texas Mesquite wood, giving the bourbon notes of smoky sweetness.

Made with eight-year-old Wild Turkey Bourbon, Wild Turkey Longbranch is an exceptional bourbon with a bright gold color and aroma that is a balanced blend of vanilla and spices.

Flavors of caramel, pear, and hints of citrus round out the palate.

The subtle, smoky finish is buttery smooth, with notes of gentle pepper and toasted oak.

Cocktail Recipes

Gold Rush

Ingredients

2 Parts Longbranch

.75 Part lemon juice

.75 Honey Syrup (made with equal parts honey and warm water, combine in a small jar until mixed evenly)

Method

Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake with plenty of ice and double strain over new ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Long & Lemon

Ingredients

1.5 parts Longbranch

3 parts still water

1 part lemon juice

1 part simple syrup (can be made at home with equal parts water and sugar, you just put it in a sauce pan on medium heat until the sugar is dissolved and let it cool then pour it into a jar)

Method