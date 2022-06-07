City Limits Subaru, soon-to-be one of North America’s largest Subaru dealerships, is one step closer to opening its doors with an official groundbreaking ceremony and celebration that took place on Tuesday, May 24.

It is a monumental milestone for Subaru, the City of Buda, and the Austin metro area.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured city officials, local businesses, and high school students in the automotive technician program, along with a color guard flag ceremony. It also included a catered Southside BBQ lunch, live music by Deja Vibes, and even a pet adoption site for attendees.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the future home of the all-new City Limits Subaru, located at 14457 I-35 S. (just south of the 45 tollway). The dealership will sit on 12.5 acres and will be a nearly 90,000 square foot facility with 60 service bays to accommodate the demand for Subaru sales and service.

The dealership will be owned and operated by Julie Herrera partnered with the Cavender Auto Family. City Limits Subaru is their second venture in the Austin metro. The first, Toyota of Cedar Park, opened its doors in May 2017 and is the nation’s sixth-ranked volume dealer. Julie Herrera, Rick Cavender, and Stephen Cavender are all known for their commitment to the communities in which they operate.

“Our groundbreaking ceremony marks a big step in bringing a long-planned dream one step closer to a reality… We feel our people and company culture are a perfect fit for the Subaru brand and the City of Buda. We can’t wait to share our enthusiasm for cars, animals, and the outdoors with our new friends and customers.” – Julie Herrera

What the dealership will feature

City Limits Subaru will feature an expansive outdoor children’s play area, a spacious dog park, a café/coffee bar, a covered outdoor entertainment stage with an area for food trucks, and a Subaru retail accessories store. Customers can expect an efficient, paperless digital sales and service experience with the highest level of customer care.

“Our friendly experts will be Subaru certified in all areas of automotive,” Herrera said.

Subaru perennially wins industry awards for quality, safety, and brand loyalty. The Subaru brand is anchored by The Subaru Love Promise — Subaru’s commitment to making the world a better place. This includes outreach efforts:

Subaru Loves Pets

Subaru Loves the Earth

Subaru Loves to Help

Subaru Loves Learning

Subaru Loves to Care

A portion of the proceeds from each City Limits Subaru sale will support our customer’s preferred Subaru Love Charity.

The future home of the dealership is expected to open in Fall 2023.

