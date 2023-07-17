Austin’s quirky toys and novelties retailer Toy Joy® celebrated its 36th Anniversary this summer by moving its North Central location to a free-standing building at 5501 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756 in the Brentwood / Allendale neighborhood.

Opening was Saturday July 1 just in time for a four-day July 4th holiday weekend for many. The new building, formerly occupied by Karavel Shoes, is 50 percent larger than the Airport Blvd store which has been Toy Joy’s home for the past five years. Sister business, Yummi Joy™, a candy / fudge / ice cream / coffee concept is also co-located at the new Burnet location in an expanded format with more offerings.

Downtown locations of Toy Joy and Yummi Joy on West 2nd Street will remain in their respective spaces where they have been for the past 10 years. The new Burnet Rd location continues to cater to the same loyal customers who don’t get Downtown very often: families and students in the north, west and east Austin central neighborhoods.

The new store is unmistakable to passersby in its bright pink and slime green exterior colors and the popular store mascot cat Otto presides over all the fun from high upon his ‘50s era perch atop the large pylon sign that rises up from the building center. This scene fits in perfectly with the burgeoning “LoBurn” IBIZ District, now one of the city’s densest clusters of over 100 most-beloved indie Austin businesses.

“We’re really stoked to be able to take our Toy Joy and Yummi Joy concepts up another level in this larger space,” says partner, COO and principal toy curator Robby Pettinato. “This new location will feature an ‘events loft’ where we can better host regular gatherings of game and hobby enthusiasts like Dungeons & Dragons game nights, Gundam model-building groups, toy swaps, birthday parties, and more.”

“We are very thankful that, as a company and with our unique brands, we weathered the past few tough years for indie retail,” says company CEO Teghan Hahn. “We are excited to join other iconic Austin businesses in the district and deliver our fun toys and treats to what is now our third generation of customers in a great new space. We are looking forward to future growth!”

Toy Joy and Yummi Joy are part of the same creative local retail group that owns Wild About Music® on Congress Ave, and fashion boutique Austin Rocks™ on West 2nd Street. The Burnet Road location of Toy Joy is run by longtime manager Ana Elizondo, herself a one-time student at nearby McCallum High School, and is overseen by Toy Joy / Yummi Joy group manager, Andrew Guinn. Toy Joy and Wild About Music are registered trademarks of Wild About Music, Inc. Yummi Joy and Austin Rocks Texas are trademarks of Wild About Music, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. All other marks are the property of their respective trademark holders.

ABOUT TOY JOY:

Toy Joy is Austin’s iconic store for fun and nostalgic toys for over 35 years! Come see why we are

consistently voted one of the top 10 toy stores in the world! Fun, zany, chaotic, colorful, ironic, nostalgic and collectible toys, books and games for “kids” of all ages. Now with three locations in Austin, 403 W. Second Street, soon at 5501 Burnet Road and Gate 10 at Austin Bergstrom International Airport. For more information on Toy Joy, see toyjoy.com.