A Night Of Nostalgic Fun, Unlimited Nerf Battles, Adult Beverages & Arcade Games Every Saturday Night At Dart’em Up

Dart’em Up has been entertaining kids and families since 2016 as Austin’s first and only indoor Nerf Dart Sports Arena. Kicking off this Saturday, June 12, 2021, Dart Em Up will be transformed into The “Dart After Dark,” a unique active destination for social fun and adult beverages every Saturday night with unlimited fun and Nerf battles.

The Dart After Dark will be open every Saturday from 8 pm to midnight. The cost at the door will be $30 per person – or 2 for $50 to encourage group play – for up to 4 hours of unlimited Nerf battles a

videogame play in the arcade.

The Dart offers a variety of fun, active games including ping pong, air hockey, and jumbo versions of Jenga and Connect 4, all included in the price of admission. The main attractions at The Dart After Dark are the two indoor Nerf battle areas with a combined capacity for 80 adult players at the same time. Players can bring their own blasters or they will have access to the best blasters in the stocked Nerf armory, as well as top-end models of Nerf Rival blasters, which shoot round foam darts faster and harder. Glow-in-the-dark effects in both arenas and fog and lasers in the zombie-themed arena add to the atmosphere.







“I love being the instigator, bringing friends together for game night and The Dart After Dark will give Austin’s young adults a new place to have a drink, relax, and just have some nostalgic fun. There’s something great about being able to be a kid again and playing games with friends. After all, it’s hard to be unhappy with a Nerf Blaster in your hand.”

Richard McVay, owner and operator of Dart’em Up

The Dart After Dark currently offers 13 different beers (8 from local breweries) and 10 different wines and a prosecco (7 from local wineries). Tasting nights featuring local breweries and wineries are being planned throughout the summer. Libations and snacks can be enjoyed as a prelude to play or at any time in The Dart After Dark lounge area with tables, chairs, and comfy couches on which to

decompress.

The Dart After Dark will feature rotating DJs playing upbeat music live every Saturday night. Upcoming themed nights include the 2000s, the 1990s, Emo, and a Beach Party. Check out this new Saturday night hotspot at 13776 US Highway 183, Ste. #104. Click Here To Grab Your Tickets For The Dart After Dark!