Austinites who qualify for the Texas Compassionate Use Program can now get a medical MJ prescription for just $99.

Terrence Baugh of Goodblend joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about this program.

What is the Texas Compassionate Use Program?

“The Texas Compassionate Use Program provides access to plant-based medicine that has been legal in other states for years. But many Texans don’t know that this natural alternative is available to them. Medical MJ can be a potential alternative to opioids, benzodiazepines, and other pharmaceutical options, and it’s all grown right here in Texas!”

How can someone get a medical card for the Texas Compassionate Use Program?

“While other states issue ‘medical cards,’ in Texas, all a qualifying person needs is a prescription from a registered physician. Visit our website TX.Goodblend.com to get an exclusive offer — just $99 for a 12-month prescription. Or find us at an event where we’re giving away free prescriptions to qualifying Texans!”

Once you get a prescription, how do you shop?

“Once you get your prescription, you can shop with us online, over the phone, or in the Goodblend app. In some cases, you can get your order the very next day! Only Goodblend carries the widest selection of Medical MJ products that are comparable to what is sold in other legal states. The best part is you can get it all delivered to your door, or pick it up at one of our Austin locations.”

To learn more about Goodblend and the Texas Compassionate Use Program, call 512-351-4600 or to go TX.Goodblend.com/Clinic.

This segment is paid for by Surterra Texas, LLC and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.