Studio 512 is winding down Women’s History Month with a discussion about a realm where women have traditionally been in the background: professional car racing. Alexis DeJoria, who drives the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Funny Car for DS Motorsports, joined Rosie and Steph to talk about her industry. Alexis is currently the only female racer competing in the sport’s premier Funny Car category. She is a Top 10 ranked driver, and is in pursuit of making history by becoming the NHRA’s first female Funny Car world champion!

Fast facts about Alexis and her vehicle:

She is currently ranked in the Top 10, and is a six-time race winner overall.

She has competed as a professional race car driver for over a decade.

Alexis regularly exceeds speeds of over 330 miles per hour, with her top speed being 333.16 mph.

Her car goes from 0-100 mph in less than one second, and she can cover 1,000-feet in as little as 3.863 seconds.

Alexis’ car puts out about 11,000 horsepower. In comparison, the average street car makes anywhere from 120-200 horsepower.

Alexis says, “I’ve broken ‘the mold’ many times over. It’s quite an accomplishment for women in motorsports, and I have my team to thank. The car doesn’t know and doesn’t care if it’s a man or a woman in the seat; we just have to keep getting up and keep fighting.”

Alexis competes at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on April 1st-3rd, where she returns as a two-time event winner. Austin speed enthusiasts can tune into FS1 throughout the race weekend to see Alexis in action. For those willing to make the drive, Alexis will also compete at the upcoming NHRA Spring Nationals, located outside of Houston, April 22-24. Learn more about Alexis – and where’s she’s racing next – at AlexisDeJoria.com.