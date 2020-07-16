Austin Zoo Desperately Needs Your Help!



Austin Zoo‘s mission is to assist animals in need through rescue, rehabilitation and education.

Based on their numbers from last year for the same time frame, they have lost over 60% of their annual income. Austin Zoo lost their busiest season of the year…spring break, field trips, birthday parties, major fund raising events and a boom in attendance.

“Who would have imagined that our world would be turned upside down by a global pandemic? Yet here we are four months later, still dealing with the ramifications of our Zoo being closed for 76 days. The last few months have been especially difficult for us financially.”

Ways You Can Help:

Visit the Zoo! Your admission fees help them take care of the animals.

Donate on their website, mail a check to PO Box 91808, Austin, TX 78709, or drop off a donation when you visit the Zoo.

Purchase gift cards they can use to buy much needed items for the Zoo.

Purchase items from their Amazon wish list.

Sponsor an animal habitat.

Sponsor an animal.

Buy a membership for yourself, your family, or as a Christmas gift. Austin Zoo is currently giving a 10% discount on memberships.

How is Austin Zoo keeping animals and guests safe? Check out the following guidelines:

Please, if you are not feeling well or have a temperature over 100.4, refrain from visiting and come another day.

Masks are required. If you are not wearing a mask, or face covering, you will not be allowed to enter the Zoo. Masks will be available for purchase.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced.

No walk-ins will be allowed.

The Zoo has created a one-way path that guests are required to follow.

Daily activities such as keeper talks will not be offered.

Wheelchairs and strollers will not be available for rent at this time.

Our concession stand will be closed.

Feeding our animals will not be allowed.

No outside food.

No cash transactions, credit/debit cards only.

Our restrooms will be closed. We will have portable restrooms at the new

entrance of the Zoo uphill from the Gift Shop and in our Picnic Grove.

Portable hand washing stations will be located at key points throughout the Zoo.

Our Discovery Center will be closed.