Austin Wedding Vendors Celebrating A Local Hero + Supporting The Black Lives Matter Movement

A group of Austin-area wedding vendors are coming together to stand with the Black Live Matters movement and “Color Love into our Community.”

Over 30 local vendors are wanting to celebrate someone who has taken their time to teach compassion, diversity, and equality… so that love always wins. They’ve raised over $30,000 dollars in donations and now they need your help in nominating a local hero who is advocating for racial equality and making a positive influence in our community. The winner will get to have their

wedding in Georgetown at the Union in 2021.



You can nominate yourself or someone else that you feel is strongly dedicated to making a difference.

Just make sure you submit your entries by Saturday, July 11th.

