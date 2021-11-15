Austin Trail of Lights returns as a drive-thru experience, offering a safe and jubilant experience for a multi-generational audience

Austin Trail of Lights, the iconic holiday festival in famed Zilker Park, returns for a 57th year beginning November 27, 2021 as a drive-thru event only. The most beloved, and longest running holiday tradition of its kind in Texas’ capital city, welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests for its jubilant displays of lights. The drive-thru format, implemented last year due to the pandemic, will return this year due to current Austin event guidelines, offering a safe and jubilant experience for the a multi-generational audience. Vehicle passes are now available for the 2021 Austin Trail of Lights at austintrailoflights.org.

Event entry is one pass per passenger vehicle for up to 9 passengers. There are no per person fees and no passes will be sold onsite. Voted “10 Best Public Display of Holiday Lights” by USA Today for three years in a row, the event is a not-to-be-missed tradition and community-wide event that celebrates the spirit and the people that make Austin unique. Starting as a small community gathering around a yule log in 1965, the Austin Trail of Lights now features more than 2 million lights illuminating the park, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels. As is tradition, on December 28 and December 29 the Austin Trail of Lights will host private nights allowing free entry through the STARS at the Trail program for over 30 nonprofit partners in the community. In addition, the Foundation will provide thousands of vehicle passes to eligible families throughout the Austin Independent School District. Nonprofits who would like to apply to be a part of the STARS program can apply here. “It’s an honor to power Austin’s most iconic holiday celebration again this year. We’re thrilled to help bring so much joy to the Central Texas community through the event,” said Leslie Sweet, Director of Public Affairs, H-E-B. “The Trail of Lights Foundation executed a very successful drive-thru in 2020 and we are confident they will do it again.”

This year we are selling Austin Trail of Lights merchandise, featuring some of the characters featured in the iconic displays, including the holiday cowgirls, armadillos, and bats! Austinites can buy merchandise ahead of time and come dressed to show their holiday spirit. Merchandise is available at myholidaytraditions.com/trail-of-lights-apparel/

Operating entirely with support from sponsors, donations and funds from ticket sales, the Austin Trail of Lights would like to thank long-time title sponsor H-E-B, along with Ascension / Dell Children’s, Vista Equity Partners, KXAN, Cirrus Logic, Keller Williams Realty International, Northern Trust, Samsung Austin Semiconductors, Silicon Labs, SHI, The University of Texas, Audacy, Austin Parks Foundation, Austin Convention Center Department, Austin Community Foundation and more.

This segment is paid for by Austin Trail Of Lights and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.