ATFCU is expanding! Austin Telco Federal Credit Union’s Vice President of Member Services, Pamela Cotton, spoke with Studio 512 about their new branch in Marble Falls.

Why did Austin Telco decide to open a new branch in Marble Falls?

“Burnet County is growing rapidly, and we wanted to accommodate the large number of current members in the area. Right now, there are no other credit unions in Marble Falls, so it’s a wonderful opportunity for us to bring our services to new members.”

What was the process like to open a new branch?

“It’s been a longer road than you’d expect: we’ve been working on getting into Burnet County for about five years! We applied to the County and with the NCUA (National Credit Union Administration, a government body) to expand our charter, and we were officially approved in 2020. We had our grand opening and ribbon cutting really recently, in November, 2023!”

What can Marble Falls and the surrounding communities expect from Austin Telco?

“We saw the need to help the Marble Falls community with financial services that only a credit union can offer. We want to help local schools with financial education, as well as volunteering in the community, sponsoring local events and supporting local businesses.”

Do you plan to expand to other cities?

“Good news! We do plan to expand our membership in the near future. We’re currently doing research and looking at the growth of other cities to best serve our current – and future – members here in Central Texas.”

