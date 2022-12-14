Nobody spreads Christmas cheer quite like Buddy the Elf! This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment announce another once-in-a-lifetime concert

event: “Elf” in Concert, bringing the timeless holiday classic to Austin. It will feature the Austin Symphony Orchestra (ASO) performing every note from John Debney’s (“The Passion of the Christ,” “Iron Man 2,” “The Jungle Book,” “Hocus Pocus”) heartwarming score while the entire film is projected on a 40-foot HD screen.

In “Elf,” Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. Directed by Jon Favreau (“The Lion King,” “The Mandalorian, Rudy,” “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2”) and starring Will Ferrell, the film is considered by many to be a classic holiday hit.

John Debney, composer and conductor explains, “I’m so thrilled to be working with Warner Bros.

Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts on the upcoming ‘Elf in Concert.’ Seeing the joy that the music and film brings to audiences each year is truly wonderful. “Elf” has really become a modern classic and bringing this into concert halls worldwide is an absolute honor. I very much look forward to presenting this unforgettable concert experience to live audiences worldwide!”

The concert will be conducted by John Jesensky on Thursday, Dec. 15th at 8 p.m. at the Long Center. There are a couple of bonuses for attendees, too, according to Austin Symphony Orchestra CEO and Executive Director, David Pratt. Kids can meet with Santa from 6 to 7:45 p.m. ahead of the show, and again once the show has wrapped. ASO has also partnered with Geoji and is gifting those with “Elf” concert tickets a savings of 20%, Monday – Thursday, for the next couple weeks (last discounted day is December 29th). Enjoy the ice rink at the Long Center before the performance or pick another day. A special promo link is sent to attendees.

David says that there are other fun performances coming up for ASO! “Right after the New Year we have a concert on January 13th & 14th with Chorus Austin as well as featuring harp soloist Nancy Allen. The Butler Pops Series continues with a night of John Williams music, and then “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert” with live orchestra. We’re also really excited about the special event, Brahms X Radiohead at the Moody Amphitheater on Thursday, April 6th. It’s a symphonic fusion experience bringing Radiohead’s ‘OK COMPUTER’ album together with Brahms’ Symphony No. 1.”

Tickets available at AustinSymphony.org, or by calling the ASO Box Office at 512-476-6064 ext. 3. For further information, visit CineConcerts.com.