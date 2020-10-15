Austin Surgeon Helps Patient Live Pain Free

A local resident who was once suffering from pain so great she was considering how to end her life is now living pain free, thanks to a pioneering medical procedure from a local surgeon. Beth and her surgeon, Dr. Craig Thomajan of Austin Foot and Ankle, are joining forces to increase awareness of this new procedure that can help those who may be living with chronic pain. Beth and Dr. Thomajan would like to help viewers understand more about the underlying causes of pain to help improve treatments and alleviate suffering.

Sponsored by Axogen. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.