Austin Students Raise $973,382 For The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society To Help Fight Blood Cancers

Steph shared her experience with the 2021 Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Students Of The Year Grand Finale. She has been involved as an event emcee for the past two years and says “It’s incredible to watch teenagers pour their hearts into raising money to make a difference for others. To be a witness to their fundraising and passion (especially during a pandemic and through a historic snow storm) is awe inspiring and I’m honored to be a part of this organization.”

The 29 candidate teams raised a total of $973,382 in support of this year’s honored hero, Elena.

For more information and to find out how you can get involved or donate go to LLS.org