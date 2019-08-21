Austin Skip Fest Is Happening This Weekend

If you’re looking for something fun, active and charitable to do this weekend you can check out Austin Skip Fest at Mueller Lake Park. The event is happening Saturday August 24 and registration starts at 7am. Steph skipped with Kim Corbin, the Skipmaster Of Ceremonies and learned all about what to expect at this weekends event.

Austin Skip Fest is bringing back that joyful, knee-raising innocence from childhood. Enjoy music, food, drinks and skipping for a great cause. Over the last three years, this event has raised over $100,000 in proceeds to directly impact the lives of children in foster care in Central Texas!

For more information or to register for the event go to AustinSkipFest.Com