Austin Simply Fit And Yard Bar Partner Up For “Pull For Paws”

Calling all pet-lovers! Austin Simply Fit and Yard Bar have partnered up to create Pull For Paws, an event to help out with Austin Pets Alive’s operating costs. The event celebrates health, fitness, and pets and even features a deadlifting competition.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants and attendees are encouraged to donate, as the funds from this event will potentially cover 10% of the daily costs that Austin Pets Alive faces. There will even be a dog adoption station for attendees at the event.

To buy tickets, be sure to check out the event on Eventbrite, and for more information you can check out the event on Facebook.