Austin Shopping Extravaganza With Armadillo Christmas Bazaar

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

The Austin shopping extravaganza has returned! David Bergeron of Bergeron Woodworks tells us more about what he’s presenting at this year’s Armadillo Christmas Bazaar.

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is happening through Christmas Eve, and they’re open until 10 PM! To learn more about the artists there and to check their live music schedule, go to www.ArmadilloBazaar.com.

Sponsored by The Armadillo Bazaar. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Top Stories

More Top Stories

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss