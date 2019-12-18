Austin Shopping Extravaganza With Armadillo Christmas Bazaar

The Austin shopping extravaganza has returned! David Bergeron of Bergeron Woodworks tells us more about what he’s presenting at this year’s Armadillo Christmas Bazaar.

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is happening through Christmas Eve, and they’re open until 10 PM! To learn more about the artists there and to check their live music schedule, go to www.ArmadilloBazaar.com.

