February 18, 2023 5:00pm: Saengerrunde Halle, 1607 San Jacinto Blvd. Live Music! Dancing! Dinner!

Musiker und Tanz

The Czech Melody Masters accordion, bass, drums, baritone, trumpet, trombone, guitar

Abendessen

Gegrillte Schweinekoteletts: Warm potato salad with bacon, apple cider vinegar, and onion Roasted brussels sprouts with sweet pepper jelly

Sänger – Choir Concert

Damenchor

Dirigent, Gregory Eaton

Maennerchor

Dirigent, Chris Oelkers

Eintrittskarten

$20 Members

$40 Non-Members

Join the Freunde der Sängerrunde, and pay the member ticket price for all Austin Saengerrunde dances, concerts, and festivals.

Reserve tables of six or more: events@saengerrunde.org

Schedule 5pm: Happy Hour

Members encouraged to bring an appetizer to share

6pm: German Dinner

Grilled pork chops, Hot German potato salad, and Roasted brussels sprouts

6pm – 10:30pm: The Czech Melody Masters will play a variety of dance selections

8pm: Choir Concert & Awards

Please RSVP at Eventbrite Austin Saengerrunde’s 144th Anniversary Tickets

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/austin-saengerrundes-144st-anniversary-tickets-520030373847