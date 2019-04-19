Austin's Traveling Petting Zoo Is Ready To Make Your Heart Explode Cute Little Friends Visit the Studio prev next

Get ready to have your heart explode. This morning we've got lots of little critters to meet, thanks to Chelsea Phillips with Tiny Tails To You. Tiny Tails To You is Austin's Traveling Petting Zoo! To find out more about what they offer for your next party, head to TinyTailsToYou.com or follow them on social media.

Bunnies, hedgehogs, chicks, blue-tongued skinks, chinchillas, tortoises, guinea pigs, miniature chickens, and bearded dragons! Local Austin Business Tiny Tales To You has a little bit of everything.

The traveling petting zoo specializes in events and party entertainment for both adults and children.

According to their website, “If you already have an event organized, send us your event details and we'll take care of the rest! Just looking for some cute animal snuggle time? We are happy to provide!”

