Austin Runners Club Partners With Marathon Kids For A Great Cause

Steph spoke with Brent Stein, Vice President of The Austin Runners Club to share their important partnership with Marathon Kids and how viewers can get involoved.

The Austin Runners Club is partnering with Marathon Kids for a very important Double your Run Double your Donation fundraiser. Marathon Kids does great work in the community, partnering with AISD to provide run focused programming to help put kids on a path to healthier lives. Up until June 3rd (Global Running Day) all donations up to $10k made to MK will be matched by ARC.

• Go to https://marathonkids.org/ to donate.

• Go to https://austinrunners.org/ to sign up & become a member.

Tell us about ARC and how it impacts the Austin running community?

• ARC is a non-profit volunteer led organization that aspires to serve as the umbrella that connects all things running in Austin together.

• We see it as a hub for all Austin runners. No matter what part of town that you live in or what group you run with, you can be a part of ARC because it builds up the entire running community.

• These connections are made through our support of local charities like Marathon Kids and the Trail Foundation, local running groups throughout town, retail specialty stores and running races all over Austin.

What is the value of becoming an ARC member & how do I get involved?

• Being an ARC member means supporting running in Austin. We are building a stronger running community that supports all Austin runners.

• ARC is a small local non-profit, with big goals; which means that a small annual donation through membership is magnified because of the work of our large volunteer network, our connections with community partners, and the engagement of individuals and running groups all across town

