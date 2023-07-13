Bastille Day: To celebrate the French holiday on Friday, July 14th, Austin Rotisserie will be bringing their food truck back to The Far Out in South Austin and serving up some specials starting at 3pm
- Niçoise baguettes (a take on the niçoise salad, served on Austin Rotisserie’s freshly-baked baguettes)
- Freshly shucked oysters from 3-7pm
- French 75 cocktails and Kronenbourg Beer from The Far Out’s bar for happy hour from 3-7pm
- + Austin Rotisserie’s regular menu of rotisserie chicken, sandwiches and sides
Austin Rotisserie Food Truck Returns to The Far Out:
- Austin Rotisserie will be serving up its full regular menu on Saturday, July 15th and Sunday, July 16th from The Far Out (same menu as on July 14th, minus the Bastille Day specials) from their food truck.
- Austin Rotisserie owners, Eric and Sophie Nathal, are excited to be re-opening their food truck at The Far Out on a permanent basis in early August, after the truck has been closed for almost 2 years.
- The food truck was at The Far Out before it closed, allowing the couple to focus on opening their location in Fareground.
- Now they are excited to return and bring it back to South Austin and their customers there. The food truck has also gotten an external refresh, including a fresh coat or pink and gold paint.