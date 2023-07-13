Bastille Day: To celebrate the French holiday on Friday, July 14th, Austin Rotisserie will be bringing their food truck back to The Far Out in South Austin and serving up some specials starting at 3pm

Niçoise baguettes (a take on the niçoise salad, served on Austin Rotisserie’s freshly-baked baguettes)

Freshly shucked oysters from 3-7pm

French 75 cocktails and Kronenbourg Beer from The Far Out’s bar for happy hour from 3-7pm

+ Austin Rotisserie’s regular menu of rotisserie chicken, sandwiches and sides

Austin Rotisserie Food Truck Returns to The Far Out: