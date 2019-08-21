Austin Restaurant Weeks With Texas French Bread

Austin Restaurant Week’s is in full swing so you know what that means….It’s time to eat good and do good ya’ll….Mark Jackson with Central Texas Food Bank and Chef Derek Zampacorta of Texas French Bread joined us in studio to talk about what to expect for ARW.

Hunger is a serious issue here in Central Texas, where 1 in 7 of our neighbors can’t be sure where their next meal will come from.

You can help by dining out at participating restaurants during Austin Restaurant Weeks, a two-week-long dining extravaganza featuring specially-priced lunches, dinners and cocktails at restaurants throughout the greater Austin area. A portion of the price of each meal comes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank, which can turn each dollar into four meals for our neighbors in need.

Austin Restaurant Weeks 2019 runs from August 15 through September 2. For more information go AustinRestaurantWeeks.Org.