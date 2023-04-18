Scheduled April 21-23, the 2023 Austin Reggae Festival brings some of the world’s best dub music to Auditorium Shores.

Bands for this year’s event include:

The Skatalites (Friday, April 21)

Kumar & the Original Fyah (Friday, April 21)

Jesse Royal (Saturday, April 22)

Perfect Giddimani (Saturday, April 22)

Inner Circle (Sunday, April 23)

Nattali Rize (Sunday, April 23)

In addition to all this amazing music, the Austin Reggae Festival features a large selection of international food vendors, plus an arts & crafts market.

A portion of ticket revenue from the Austin Reggae Festival helps the Central Texas Food Bank provide nourishing meals for hungry families in Travis County and surrounding regions. Over the last 10 years, this event has generated more than one million dollars for this incredible non-profit organization.