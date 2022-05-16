Check it out: Austin Pond Society’s 2022 Austin Pond & Garden Tour is “ZENsational” this year, focusing on Asian-inspired water gardens. Tour Director Rajat Agarwal spoke with Studio 512 about his own backyard, and more about the event.

Ellen Filtness with Austin Pond Society says, “The Pond & Garden Tour is a self-guided tour of ponds and gardens in and around the Austin, Texas area streams, fountains, waterfalls, koi, and aquatic plants. Some of these ponds and gardens are also certified wildlife habitats!”

Proceeds from the event each year go to a different local cause, like local elementary school outdoor nature learning programs. The tour is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, June 4th and 5th, with a night pond option on June 4th from 6 to 10 p.m.

Save $5 by getting your ticket in advance! Learn more about the event – and Austin Pond Society – on their website, AustinPondSociety.org.