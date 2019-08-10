Austin Pig Roast Celebrates The Ultimate Luau Party

This gives the phrase “going whole hog” a brand-new meaning! Austin Pig Roast came to Studio 512, and they didn’t disappoint: they brought a whole spit-roasted pig in for our luau party.

The owners say, “We source sustainably raised Texas pigs, goats, lamb & beef, and use as local, seasonal and organic ingredients as possible in every scratch-made dish.

We are a full-service resource with the expertise to take on your every need: Casual buffets with custom-designed sides, communal family-style live fire feasts cooked right there, bachelor parties, luaus, cook outs or just a perfectly roasted pig set up for pictures & carving to your plate.”

To learn about booking Austin Pig Roast for your next event, call (512) 573-3421 or check them out online at austinpigroast.com!

And if you don’t need the whole hog but are looking for a live fire feast you can go to Austin Pig Roast’s sister company, FireWild. For more information go to firewildaustin.com

Island Slaw Recipe:

Napa cabbage

Red cabbage

Bell pepper

Cilantro

Mango

Scallions

Pineapple ginger vinaigrette (pineapple, ginger, lime, apple cider vinegar, honey, grape seed oil, salt and pepper)