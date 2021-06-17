Austin Pets Alive! Needs Your Help!

Bastrop County Animal Shelter staff reached out to Austin Pets Alive! for emergency help because they are facing an outbreak of distemper in their shelter. All their kennels are full and pets inside face euthanasia to make room for incoming pets.

We are seeking immediate foster homes to care for 20 dogs who have tested positive and are carriers of distemper. They need to be in homes with no other dogs or ferrets or with fully-vaccinated adult dogs who have healthy immune systems.” Dr. Ellen Jefferson, APA!’s CEO and President

Distemper is a contagious disease in dogs, coyotes, raccoons, and other wildlife. It can cause fever, lethargy, anorexia, and respiratory illness. The virus is spread in the respiratory secretions and urine of infected animals. It’s easily prevented with routine vaccinations and vaccinated pets are not at risk. Distemper does not infect domestic cats, people, pocket pets (like hamsters or sugar gliders), or birds.







Meet Kai, Athene, and Koi! These 3 dogs are in need of an immediate foster. If you can foster one of these dogs within the next 24 to 48 hours, please email foster@austinpetsalive.org and someone will respond right away.