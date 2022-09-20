David Davison, the owner of Realty Restoration and the 2022 Treasure of Austin NARI, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about the 17th Annual Tour of Remodeled Homes.

The 17th Annual Tour of Remodeled Homes features nine amazing homes with seven builders. It’s happening Sept. 24-25 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Advance tickets are $25.00 and $30.00 the day of the tour.

Why come to our tour?

Attendees can meet qualified builders, see what is new, get great ideas, learn about the process, and more.

What is Austin NARI all about?

Austin NARI is a nonprofit trade association serving the professional remodeling industry.

A portion of our ticket sales goes to the Bliss-Curlee Community Service Project. Can you tell us more about that?

“Austin NARI is humbled and honored to be able to take part in assisting a community member in need.”

Bliss-Curlee Community Service Project

“On November 7, 2021, Michael Curlee fell about 15 feet from his deer stand and sustained a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. It’s been a long and complicated road to recovery, and he has yet to be able to return home since the accident.”

“True to his nature, he is determined to make the most of his situation and even eventually find ways to

hunt and fish again. He wants badly to get back to his life with as much independence as possible. Within the next couple of months, he is very much hoping to be back in his own home in Buda, TX with his family.”

“Michael Curlee is a strong, determined man full of energy and charm. A self-proclaimed, well-rounded redneck from Edna, TX, who has traveled across the world for work while trying to sneak in as many fishing and hunting trips as possible along the way. He’s a passionate man, loyal to his friends and family, and dedicated to his wife, Joy, and son, Milo.”

“Michael’s family’s house was built in the 1970s and it needs significant structural changes, including the kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom, to accommodate using a wheelchair. Austin NARI has volunteered to redo his entrance and all his flooring, remove several walls, relocate plumbing and make his bathroom handicapped accessible. To make this possible, Austin NARI members are donating their time and resources, as well as kindly asking the local community to assist via monetary, labor, or material donations. Needs include plumbing, electrical, framing, drywall, insulation, doors, hardware, cabinets, countertops, tiles, and flooring.

To learn more about the Bliss-Curlee Community Service Project and how to donate, scan the QR code in the video above. To learn more about the 17th Annual Tour of Remodeled Homes and get your tickets, go to AustinNARI.org.

This segment is paid for by Austin NARI and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.