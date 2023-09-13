The Austin Museum Partnership is delighted to announce the 26th Annual Austin Museum Day, an expansive city-wide celebration of art, heritage, music, nature, science, and exploration, set to unfold on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Forty museums within the greater Austin region will open their doors, offering a plethora of unique experiences through specialized activities, guided exhibit tours, and more, designed to engage individuals of all generations. Orchestrated by the Austin Museum Partnership, an alliance of Austin’s distinguished museums established in 1998, the Austin Museum Day embodies a longstanding partnership among the city’s cultural havens, inviting the public to embark on a journey of discovery or rekindle their connection with the dynamic and remarkable resources residing within their local museums. Last year, thousands of area residents visited their community museums on Austin Museum Day.

“Austin Museum Day is a cherished annual celebration in the Austin community, and we’re sending out an open invitation to all—locals and visitors alike—to embark on a day of exploration! We have both flagship institutions and smaller, hidden gems in the Austin area ready to share their experiences,” affirms Brittany Petrilli, Secretary of the Austin Museum Partnership. “While Austin Museum Day may serve as an introduction to the world of local museums for many, our aspiration extends beyond this event. We hope to inspire enduring connections with our museums throughout the year.”

A remarkable blend of joy and discovery, the symphony of Austin Museum Day is carefully orchestrated by a volunteer board and made possible through the unwavering support of community organizations and sponsors. The open-door ethos of Austin Museum Day unite the metropolitan museum network by fostering heightened awareness and accessibility.

Mark di Suvero, Clock Knot, 2007. Photo by Ben Aqua. Courtesy of Landmarks, the public art program of the University of Texas at Austin.

The Campus Crawl is a special activity exclusively at the University of Texas at Austin this Museum Day. Grab a postcard from any of our seven participating museums and galleries, and journey through various art and history exhibitions on UT Austin’s campus. Visitors who make it to three locations can be eligible to win a prize. Participating institutions include Art Galleries at Black Studies, LBJ Presidential Library, Landmarks, Texas Science and Natural History Museum, the Blanton Museum of Art, Harry Ransom Center, and the Bullock Texas State History Museum.

Austin Museum Day isn’t just exclusive to Austin! They have museums participating as far out as Bastrop, Georgetown, and Marble Falls. You can find a map on their website.

Many of the institutions will be hosting special activities and guided tours, but the one guarantee is that it’s all free.

Participating museums include:

Art Galleries at Black Studies, Austin History Center, Austin Museum of Popular Culture, Austin Nature and Science Center, Bastrop County Historical Society, Blanton Museum of Art, Brush Square Museums (O. Henry Museum and Susanna Dickinson Museum), Bullock Texas State History Museum, Chateau Bellevue, Home of the Austin Woman’s Club, City of Austin Cultural Arts Division, Dougherty Art Center, Elisabet Ney Museum, Flower Hill Foundation, Harry Ransom Center, Hezikiah Haskell House, Humanities Texas, Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, Landmarks, LBJ Presidential Library, MathHappens Foundation, Mexic-Arte Museum, Millett’s Opera House Foundation, Museo Benini, Neill-Cochran House Museum, Save Austin’s Cemeteries (at Oakwood and Evergreen Cemeteries), Science Mill, Texas Capitol Visitors Center, Texas Medical Association History of Medicine Gallery, Texas Military Forces Museum, Texas Music Museum Inc., Texas Science & Natural History Museum, Texas State

Capitol, Texas State Cemetery, The Contemporary Austin, The Williamson Museum, Thinkery, UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum, Women & Their Work

Visit www.austinmuseumday.org for the latest details about Austin Museum Day and the participating museums.