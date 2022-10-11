Studio 512 was joined with Madeline Hollern Executive Editor of Austin Monthly to talk about the magazine’s latest fall issue.

Fall is here and that can only mean one thing — festival season! Tune into hear Madeline talk about some iconic photos from past ACLs.

And if you aren’t going to ACL this year there are plenty of other things to do and check out around town — like sipping wine! Madeline, takes us through the newest wine shops around town!

Fall also means cooler weather (we hope!) and lots of Austinites love to camp during the fall season. Tell us about this issue’s cover story.

It’s time to step outside the ordinary. To prepare a better kind of meal by the fire. To channel your inner #Vanlife. And to explore all the amazing kinds of camping Texas has to offer. This fall, gear up and get out.

Austin Monthly did a whole feature laying out everything you need to know about camping in Texas.

Best camping spots:

Guadalupe Mountains National Park → Traveling to this West Texas mecca will reward adventurers with a chance to climb Guadalupe Peak, the highest point in the Lone Star State at 8,751 feet. Be prepared for 8.5 miles round trip along this unforgettably scenic hike. One of only two national parks in the state, it’s notoriously gusty, with wind speeds that reach up to 70 mph. Plan on nailing down loose items around the campsite and bring appropriate outerwear.

→ Traveling to this West Texas mecca will reward adventurers with a chance to climb Guadalupe Peak, the highest point in the Lone Star State at 8,751 feet. Be prepared for 8.5 miles round trip along this unforgettably scenic hike. One of only two national parks in the state, it’s notoriously gusty, with wind speeds that reach up to 70 mph. Plan on nailing down loose items around the campsite and bring appropriate outerwear. Big Bend National Park → Texas’ most remote and rewarding camping getaway, Big Bend offers breathtaking scenery and dynamic topography. Outside of its four different developed campgrounds, guests can opt for a more adventurous approach by heading into the wild for backcountry camping. With more than 150 miles of trails to explore, don’t miss the easy hike on a paved trail to The Window (an iconic view between two of the park’s peaks) or the picturesque trek through Santa Elena Canyon. even broke down all the types of camping to see what might be the best fit for you:

Hear Madeline talk about these features and more, and pickup a Sept/Oct Issue (on stands now) or visit www.austinmonthly.com to check out the latest.