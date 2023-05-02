The weather is getting warmer and summer is near! Everyone is looking forward to their summer travel plans. Madeline Hollern, Executive Editor of Austin Monthly joined us to tell us about the summer travel feature.

They took a look at 6 Texas beaches that are perfect for a weekend getaway!

Rockport Beach : Delightfully frozen in time, the quaint fishing town of Rockport is one of Texas’ cleanest coastal destinations. The crescent-shaped strip along Aransas Bay boasts shallow waters and safe swimming away from the constant waves and riptides encountered on the barrier islands. Visitors seek out Matagorda and Copano Bay for some of the best wetland fishing on the Gulf Coast.

: Delightfully frozen in time, the quaint fishing town of Rockport is one of Texas’ cleanest coastal destinations. The crescent-shaped strip along Aransas Bay boasts shallow waters and safe swimming away from the constant waves and riptides encountered on the barrier islands. Visitors seek out Matagorda and Copano Bay for some of the best wetland fishing on the Gulf Coast. Surfside Beach: Just as its name suggests, this area near Freeport on Folett’s Island has ideal waves for surfers, windsurfers, and kiteboarders. While the beach gets busy in the summer months, the oceanside town becomes a quiet horseback destination in the offseason. Stroll through its Surfside Bird and Butterfly walking trail or take a short drive to the Brazoria National Wildlife refuge for prime bird and wildlife watching, hunting, and fishing (permit required).

Just as its name suggests, this area near Freeport on Folett’s Island has ideal waves for surfers, windsurfers, and kiteboarders. While the beach gets busy in the summer months, the oceanside town becomes a quiet horseback destination in the offseason. Stroll through its Surfside Bird and Butterfly walking trail or take a short drive to the Brazoria National Wildlife refuge for prime bird and wildlife watching, hunting, and fishing (permit required). Mustang Island: Once defined by its roving wild horses and masses of migratory birds, Mustang Island ranks among the most idyllic stretches of coastline in Texas. Explore the island via dozens of access points across its 18 miles: On the Lively Beach side near Corpus Christi, you’ll find a surfer’s paradise, campground, and after-work tailgate heaven, while the Port Aransas Beach end features seaside restaurants and kitschy bars.

Austin Monthly also featured cascades around Texas!

Beyond Hamilton Pool, here are 3 more incredible cascades across the state:

Gorman Falls (Colorado Bend State Park) : A 2.8-mile round-trip trail begins on an arid dirt path before descending into a Jurassic-like gorge that leads to Gorman Falls, featuring 65 feet of flowing waterfalls.

: A 2.8-mile round-trip trail begins on an arid dirt path before descending into a Jurassic-like gorge that leads to Gorman Falls, featuring 65 feet of flowing waterfalls. Westcave Outdoor Discovery Center (Round Mountain) : After heavy rain, a 40-foot veil-like waterfall drapes into a deep aqua grotto, creating a hidden paradise. (Take note: The preserve is on private property, so guests must book a two-hour guided tour to access it.)

: After heavy rain, a 40-foot veil-like waterfall drapes into a deep aqua grotto, creating a hidden paradise. (Take note: The preserve is on private property, so guests must book a two-hour guided tour to access it.) Mexicano Falls (Big Bend Ranch State Park): Most of the year, visitors only see trickles of water down the rock face, but this outdoor adventurers’ paradise is typically in its full glory in the summer rainy season.

And for those who want to jet off this summer, Austin has some new direct flights.

Austin is now home to nearly 100 globe-spanning direct flights.

GONE ARE THE days of getting stuck in Dallas or Houston with a lengthy layover.

As the capital city inches its way toward the top 10 biggest U.S. cities—it’s currently No. 11—Austin-Bergstrom International Airport continues to expand its direct flights, now servicing 95-plus national and international destinations from London, England, to Liberia, Costa Rica. (It’s even been reported that a direct flight to Asia could be announced by year’s end.)

Amsterdam:

Airline: KLM Royal Dutch

When It Debuted: March 2022

Flight Duration: 9 hours 25 minutes

When It’s Available: Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

Cozumel:

Airline: Southwest

When It Debuted: June 2022

Flight Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

When It’s Available: Saturdays, mid-June through Labor Day

Montego Bay, Jamaica:

Airline: American

When It Debuted: June 2022

Flight Duration: 3 hours 27 minutes

When It’s Available: Saturdays

Pickup a May/June Issue (on stands now) or visit www.austinmonthly.com to check out the latest featured stories.