Austin Mom Delivers Baby During COVID-19

The extended family stood outside Baylor Scott and White, cheering the new baby, mom and dad on, using their hunting binoculars to get a good look at the little guy as the nurse showed off Baby Jett to his family.

Chase and Lindley Gentile, the parents of Jett, were reminded that even though COVID-19 may bring massive fear and uncertainty to our homes, never give it the power to break your spirit! There are many blessings all around us and we are all connected and in this together!

