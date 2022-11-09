The 3rd Annual Austin LGBT Chamber Holiday Toy Drive is happening now through Dec. 1, which is the drop-off deadline.

Katy Rankin, head of brand and events at Ally Medical, and Tina Cannon, president of the LGBT Chamber, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Can you tell us about Austin LGBT Chamber’s Toy Drive?

“The Austin LGBT Chamber’s Health & Wellness Committee is committed to impacting the health and wellness of our communities, and for the third consecutive year, we’ll be holding our Annual Holiday Toy Drive.”

“Each year, we come together to seek toys, clothing, and shoes donations for disadvantaged children in the Austin area.”

“This year, we’re partnering with Chamber Members, local non-profits, and City Parks, and donations will be distributed to children at a community non-profit called LifeWorks. They offer support and resources to youth and young families experiencing homelessness in the areas of housing, counseling, education, and workforce.”

How can local Austinites get involved to help the cause?

There are three ways you can help support our efforts:

Volunteer to help organize efforts and gift drop-offs. Donate new and unwrapped toys, shoes, and clothing. Spread the word! Tell your friends, family, and coworkers about this incredible opportunity to serve your community.

What kind of toys should donors consider giving?

“Personal and clothing items are always needed for every child at any age. Blankets and diapers for babies, toy trucks and baby dolls for toddlers, action figures, Barbie dolls, and sports gear for elementary-aged children are just a handful of ideas.”

“Don’t forget the teenagers who are often overlooked in toy drive donations! Board games, gift certificates, and footwear are just a few gifts that are great for this age. You can find a full list of gift ideas on Austin LGBT Chamber’s website.“

Where do donors drop off the toys?

“All of our drop-off locations are Covid-19 safe. Ally Medical’s Central Austin, Round Rock, and South Austin facilities serve as drop-off locations. Signature Care facilities, Austin Oaks Hospital, SAGE, UFCU, and United Rentals have also designated drop-off spots. You can find location information on the Chamber’s website.“

“If you would like to purchase a gift online and have it delivered, feel free to order from the Amazon wishlist.“

Why did Ally Medical choose to get involved with the Austin LGBT Chamber?

“A big part of Ally Medical’s mission is to make everyone who walks through our emergency room doors feel welcome. We wholeheartedly believe in being an ally to everyone, but it takes more than just believing it. Being an ally to someone means taking real action alongside them. And we know action is required to achieve equality and inclusion for all members of our community.”

The 3rd Annual Austin LGBT Chamber Holiday Toy Drive is happening now through Dec. 1, which is the drop-off deadline. Get more info and toy ideas at AustinLGBTChamber.com. Please do not wrap toys and donations.

Ally Medical is open 24/7 and has four locations serving the Austin area, including two in Houston. Follow on Twitter and Instagram @AllyMedical. Learn more at AllyMedical.com.

This segment is paid for by Ally Medical Emergency Room and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.