Austin ISD Is Partnering With Local Restaurants To Provide Meals To Students This Summer!

The AISD Crisis Support Fund is an effort to support our schools by improving access to food services, health programs and remote learning. Even with school out for the summer,

AISD’s Food Service Team continues to feed students, staff and caregivers, providing up to 10,000 meals per day. With the help of the City of Austin and local restaurants, the fund will provide meals through July.







The fund provides all sorts of things: supplies teachers and students, financial support for families and aid for schools as they plan for restart.



Just last month, Austin Ed Fund launched a Campaign to acknowledge our extraordinary teachers. It’s called, #ThankYouTeachers. The campaign highlights stories of teachers connecting with their students in innovative, meaningful ways that showcase the importance of social connection and relationships.

Miss Ayala is an art teacher at Blanton Elementary School, and she found a creative way to feature her students’ artwork. She curated a virtual museum to display their airt. Check out the virtual gallery here!