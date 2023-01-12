Jared and Genevieve Padalecki are friends of the show and we’ve seen just a glimpse of their home in past segments, which left us wanting more! They recently graced the cover of Austin Home Magazine’s Winter Issue and shared some design inspiration with Editor-in-Chief, Lara Hallock who joined Studio 512 today.

Lara shared that the Padalecki’s main home and its guest lodge were built in a 1990s style that the team wanted to modernize and add a sense of warmth to suit the family of five (plus three dogs). It originally had a grandiose aesthetic—including a soaring entryway with chandelier—that just didn’t fit the Padaleckis’ vibe. In addition, Lara shared a few fun facts about the home.

Austin Home Magazine Feature: Tableware

Launched this fall, Clay Imports’ new tableware collection sources unique pieces from local chefs. Ayse Design envisioned the standard set, while the names behind noteworthy Austin restaurants created meaningful matching centerpieces. Upgrade your spread with items including an entrée bowl by Lucky Robot chef Jay Huang and a tamal tray from De Nada Cantina’s Nick Barrera.

Austin Home Magazine Feature: Design Challenge

Austin Home Magazine challenged a local interior designer to transform a great room into a cozy, texture-rich den!

The Challenge: Source Austin shops and showrooms to create a cozy great room for winter.

The Challenger: Interior designer Laura Pankonien (The Pankonien Group) curates her projects with items ranging from Round Top vintage to custom and global accents.

Pickup a Winter Issue (on stands now) or visit AustinHome.com to check out the latest featured stories.