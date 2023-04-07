Lara Hallock, Editor-in-Chief of Austin Home Magazine joined Rosie of Studio 512 to talk about their Spring 2023 Issue.

Happy Spring! We are so excited to dive into this season’s Austin Home issue. Lara, tell us about some of the latest trends and decor items we should know for the season.

Hot in Austin Now → What’s making waves in the local home and design world

Leggy Planters: Trend watch: Leggy plants are out; leggy planters are in.

Cactus Clayworks’ small-batch releases of cheeky planters celebrating the lower half of the body come in a variety of colors: traditional terra-cotta, clay-based skin tones, and bright hues that include an eye-catching cobalt blue. Find them at Art for the People Gallery.

World Interiors: Against the Grain

After opening with an environmentally friendly furniture focus more than 10 years ago, World Interiors is releasing several new lines this spring influenced by its principles.

Eco-friendly lacquer finishes, recycled materials and fast growing mango wood comprise the artful items, including the credenza (featured in print).

The company works with the Mango Foundation to plant one tree for every table sold.

Paper Committee’s colorful paper sculptures: Origami and natural forms influence these bright paper sculptures

A lifelong crafter, Amanda Witucki was destined to develop a unique outlet for her creativity. While decorating her own house, crafting as a hobby, and helping a friend with a DIY wedding, the founder of Paper Committee began to experiment with origami-like forms.

After experimenting with countless shapes and forms, she landed on an ornamental bauble shape—then inverted it.

Cowboy Pools: Cool off this spring with a very Austin pool trend!

On a quest to turn their South Austin backyard into a relaxing oasis, Amanda Shaftel and Aaron Weiss discovered an attainable ticket to paradise: stock tank pools. Soon, the couple began a splashy small pool business, Cowboy Pools.

When the pandemic forced the duo to reschedule their April 2020 wedding, they saw it as an opportunity to funnel wedding funds into the business, which launched two months later.

The round, galvanized-steel tanks from Cowboy Pools range in diameter from 6 to 10 feet. Each pool is 2 feet deep, which is chest high for most seated adults and safe for kids to swim.

The installation is a breeze—it only takes two to four hours and includes the filter pumps and necessary cleaning equipment. All you need is flat ground and outdoor access to electricity and water.

Speaking of pools, Austin Home just had their Great Outdoors Tour around the city! Tell us about what outdoor trends you saw and how we can get our outdoor space ready for the warmer months.

Tour goers got to discover outstanding outdoor kitchens, dazzling decks, the prettiest pools, and more…

Lara shares some trends and favorite tips to get our outdoor spaces ready

Amazing trends! Tell us about this issue’s design challenge.

Local interior designer Killy Scheer locally sourced items for a dark and magenta kitchen to match Pantone’s color of the year, Viva Magenta!

The Challenge: We challenged palette-savvy interior designer Killy Scheer to curate a room using Pantone’s color of the year.

The result: A drool worthy kitchen that makes us say “Viva Magenta!”

Lara also discussed some favorite design elements from the design challenge

Austin Home loves to feature some of Austinites fav celebrities, tell us about the feature on Odette Annable’s new Austin home.

When actress Odette Annable moved to Austin and began redecorating her house, she quickly discovered the all-too-relatable decision fatigue. She worked with interior design and e-commerce platform Havenly to form a cohesive vision for the home.

The new space balances eclectic accents such as a statement Amber Lewis chandelier over the dining room table with organic raw woods while providing ample space for her expanding family.